Police were called to Madron Street in Walworth on Friday afternoon

A 67-year-old man has been charged with murder following a stabbing at a property in south-east London.

Gary Amer, 63, was pronounced dead at about 14:15 BST on Friday after emergency services were called to Madron Street in Walworth.

Police said a post-mortem examination would be held in due course and Mr Amer's next of kin had been informed.

William Treadwell, of Madron Street, Southwark, is due before Camberwell Magistrates' Court on Monday.