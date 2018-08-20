Three injured in shooting near Kingbsury Tube station
- 20 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been injured in a shooting in north London, police have said.
The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called at about 21:45 BST to reports of shots fired in Kingsbury Road, Brent, near to Kingsbury Tube station.
They found three people with injuries, who were taken to hospital.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening and the shooting was "not terror-related", the Met said.
There have been no arrests so far, police added.