Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened near to Kingsbury Tube station

Three people have been injured in a shooting in north London, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called at about 21:45 BST to reports of shots fired in Kingsbury Road, Brent, near to Kingsbury Tube station.

They found three people with injuries, who were taken to hospital.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening and the shooting was "not terror-related", the Met said.

There have been no arrests so far, police added.