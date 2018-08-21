Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Armed police attended the scene in Rayners Lane, near the underground station

Two men have been found with bullet wounds in a west London garden after shots were fired at a group of people near a Tube station.

The Met Police said a man is reported to have fired shots in Rayners Lane, Harrow, just before 17:10 BST. He then fled the scene with an accomplice on a moped.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victims are in hospital after being found in a nearby garden.

Armed and regular police were called to the scene, near Rayners Lane Station, along with the police helicopter.

The condition of the victims is not yet known.

The two men arrested are in custody in a west London police station.