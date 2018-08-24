Murder probe into fatal Finsbury Park flat fire
- 24 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman who died after a flat fire in north London has been named - as police begin to treat her death as murder.
Kaltoun Saleh, 43, suffered "serious burns" and died on Tuesday, nearly seven weeks after the blaze in Finsbury Park on 5 July, the Metropolitan Police said.
Abdi Quule, 44, was charged with attempted murder on 4 August and will appear at the Old Bailey on 30 August.
Four children were also taken to hospital but were not seriously hurt.