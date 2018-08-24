London

Murder probe into fatal Finsbury Park flat fire

  • 24 August 2018
Related Topics
Corker Wal
Image caption Kaltoun Saleh died following a fire at her home in Corker Walk, Finsbury Park

A woman who died after a flat fire in north London has been named - as police begin to treat her death as murder.

Kaltoun Saleh, 43, suffered "serious burns" and died on Tuesday, nearly seven weeks after the blaze in Finsbury Park on 5 July, the Metropolitan Police said.

Abdi Quule, 44, was charged with attempted murder on 4 August and will appear at the Old Bailey on 30 August.

Four children were also taken to hospital but were not seriously hurt.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites