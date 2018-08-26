London

Deptford stabbing: Man found fatally wounded on street

  • 26 August 2018
Creek Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found fatally injured on Creek Road in Deptford

A man aged in his 20s has been stabbed to death in south-east London.

The victim was found with stab wounds on Creek Road, Deptford, at the junction with Deptford Church Street, at about 23:45 BST on Saturday.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to a south London hospital but was pronounced dead an later hour. His next of kin have not yet been informed.

Scotland Yard said no arrests had been made and a post-mortem examination would take place in due course.

The force have launched some 100 murder investigations in the capital this year.

