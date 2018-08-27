London

Bow stabbings: Man, 36, arrested

  • 27 August 2018
Parnell Road Image copyright Google
Image caption One woman was stabbed a number of times in Parnell Road, Bow

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two lone women were stabbed in east London.

A 57-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was stabbed several times in Parnell Road, Bow, shortly before 20:30 BST on Sunday.

A woman aged in her 60s also required hospital treatment when she was attacked in Chariot Close on Friday.

Police said a 36-year-old man had been arrested earlier in Bow on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

The woman who was attacked on Friday was stabbed beside a children's playground as she returned home having bought fish and chips.

A 51-year-old man who was held on suspicion of GBH on Sunday has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Neither of the two women's injuries are life threatening.

