Notting Hill Carnival: Silence to be held for Grenfell victims
A 72-second silence will be held at the Notting Hill Carnival to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Music will come to a stop at the west London event at 15:00 BST as a tribute to the 72 people who died at the block, which is close to the parade.
Police have again imposed a Section 60 order giving them extra stop-and-search powers until midnight across the area.
Scotland Yard said 133 people had been arrested for various offences on Sunday and 20 weapons were seized.
More than a million people had been expected to join the festivities during the two-day event.
On Sunday, the Met said fewer people appeared to have attended than usual "probably because of the weather".
The Carnival's executive director Matthew Phillip said the rain "couldn't dampen the spirits of all the children taking part" and called the day "an incredible display of colour and music."
Sixteen knives were seized by police who used knife arches, used for detect blades and deter people from carrying them.
Of the people arrested:
- Forty-two were held for drug offences
- Twenty were held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon
- Seven were held on public order offences
- Two were held on suspicion of sexual offences
- Three were held for common assault
- Twelve were held on suspicion of possessing psychoactive drugs
The extended stop-and-search powers were authorised following "incidents of violence... across the city over the last week", the Met said.
Notting Hill Carnival Gold Commander Dave Musker said he believed the Section 60 order "prevented... dangerous items being brought to Carnival" during the first day of the event.
Almost 7,000 officers will be policing the event on Monday.