Image copyright Google Image caption One woman was stabbed a number of times in Parnell Road, Bow

A man has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm after two lone women were stabbed in east London.

A 57-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was stabbed several times in Parnell Road, Bow, shortly before 20:30 BST on Sunday.

A woman aged in her 60s also required hospital treatment when she was attacked in Chariot Close on Friday.

Ivor Collingwood-Williams, 36, of Garrison Road, Bow, is due before Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He is also charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon

Neither of the two women's injuries are life threatening.