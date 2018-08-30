Image copyright Yanny Bruere Image caption An anti-Khan campaign was launched in response to the 'baby Trump' balloon flown last month

Protesters have been given permission to fly a bikini-clad blimp of London mayor Sadiq Khan over Westminster.

Campaigners raised £58,182 for the 29ft-long 'baby Khan', which will fly over Parliament square on 1 September.

A crowdfunding anti-Khan campaign was launched following the giant Donald Trump baby balloon flown by protesters during the president's visit in July.

The balloon has been approved by City Hall, the police and air traffic controllers NATS.

The giant inflatable shows Mr Khan wearing a yellow bikini in a nod to the 'Beach Body Ready' advert he banned in 2016.

The fundraising page for the balloon said: "In light of the Donald Trump 'Baby Trump' balloon being allowed to fly over London during his visit to the UK, let's get a 'baby Khan' one and see if free speech applies to all."

It adds: "Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime skyrocket to unprecedented levels. People in London don't feel safe and they aren't safe. [...] Khan out."

Image copyright Yanny Bruere Image caption The giant balloon shows the London mayor wearing a yellow bikini in a nod to the 'Beach Body Ready' advert he banned in 2016

The site also says that if the campaign raises any extra money it will be "used for a continuing campaign to remove Sadiq Khan from office" and "defending free speech".

The Greater London Authority (GLA) city operations team gave permission for the blimp to fly over Parliament Square between 09:30 and 11:30 BST.

"As always, City Hall has been working in very close coordination with the Metropolitan Police and other key agencies to ensure this protest is able to be carried out in a safe and secure way," a spokesman for the mayor said.

A NATS spokesperson said: "Following a thorough evaluation, we are satisfied that the balloon will have no impact on normal air traffic operations. The Met Police has also approved the flight and accordingly air traffic control permission has been granted."