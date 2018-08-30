Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Items containing an "unknown substance" were recovered during the raid, along with cannabis plants and an imitation firearm

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in west London on suspicion of a terrorism offence.

At about 09:55 BST on Wednesday a raid was carried out by officers who found cannabis plants and an imitation firearm.

Items containing an "unknown substance" were also recovered, the Met said.

The boy was initially held on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and cultivation of cannabis, but was later arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Police said the Met's Counter Terrorism Command is investigating and the boy remains in custody.