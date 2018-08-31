Pair deny female genital mutilation of three-year-old
- 31 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have denied the female genital mutilation (FGM) of a three-year-old girl.
The man, 43, and woman, 36, have made their first appearance at the Old Bailey where they also face several pornography charges.
The man from Ghana and the woman from Uganda cannot be named for legal reasons, but both live in east London.
The trial is expected to start on 14 January 2019.