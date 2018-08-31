Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man from Ghana and woman from Uganda also face pornography charges at the Old Bailey

Two people have denied the female genital mutilation (FGM) of a three-year-old girl.

The man, 43, and woman, 36, have made their first appearance at the Old Bailey where they also face several pornography charges.

The man from Ghana and the woman from Uganda cannot be named for legal reasons, but both live in east London.

The trial is expected to start on 14 January 2019.