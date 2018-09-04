360 video: Take a look around St Paul's Cathedral
St Paul's Cathedral has been an iconic part of the London skyline since it was built in 1666 after the Great Fire.
Check out our 360-degree video to go on a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic building.
Use your mouse, track pad or arrow buttons to look left, right, up and down.
It will not work in the Safari web browser - and is best experienced on the YouTube mobile app.
360 filming courtesy of St Paul's Cathedral.