Image copyright David Mirzoeff/PA Wire Image caption Campaigners flew the 29ft-long blimp in Parliament Square

A giant balloon of a bikini-clad Sadiq Khan has been flown in London as part of a campaign to oust the capital's mayor.

Campaigners raised £58,182 for the 29ft-long blimp, which was launched in Parliament Square earlier.

Mr Khan said people were "welcome" to look at the balloon but he did not think the swimwear suited him.

Organiser Yanny Bruere has denied claims he is affiliated with far-right political groups.

His anti-Khan crowdfunding campaign was launched following the Donald Trump baby balloon flown by protesters during the president's visit in July.

The giant inflatable of the mayor - a nod to the 'Beach Body Ready' advert Mr Khan voiced his disapproval for in 2016 - was approved by City Hall, the police and air traffic controllers NATS.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sadiq Khan said "I don't really think yellow's my colour"

The fundraising page for the balloon said: "In light of the Donald Trump 'Baby Trump' balloon being allowed to fly over London during his visit to the UK, let's get a 'baby Khan' one and see if free speech applies to all.

"Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime skyrocket to unprecedented levels. People in London don't feel safe [...] Khan out."

Mr Bruere said any extra funds donated to the campaign would be used to arrange for the balloon to tour the UK.

Mr Khan said: "If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they're welcome to do so.

"I don't really think yellow's my colour though."