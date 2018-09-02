Boy, 16, 'critical' following shooting in Wandsworth
- 2 September 2018
A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life following a shooting in south-west London.
The teenager suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to a south London hospital, where his is condition is thought to be critical.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 00:45 BST to York Road, Wandsworth, which was then closed in both directions between Wandsworth Bridge and Wynter Street.
No arrests have been made.