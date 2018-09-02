Image copyright Google Image caption Police officers were called to York Road, Wandsworth

A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life following a shooting in south-west London.

The teenager suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to a south London hospital, where his is condition is thought to be critical.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 00:45 BST to York Road, Wandsworth, which was then closed in both directions between Wandsworth Bridge and Wynter Street.

No arrests have been made.