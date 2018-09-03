Image copyright Google Image caption The 22-year-old was found in Tottenham Cemetery in north London at about 08:00 BST

A man has been shot dead in a cemetery in north London.

Police were called to Tottenham Cemetery just before 08:00 BST and found the 22-year-old victim with gunshot wounds.

Despite treatment by the London Ambulance Service he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation but said it was "keeping an open mind to the motive of this attack".

The victim's next of kin have been informed but he has yet to be formally identified.