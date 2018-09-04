Image copyright Met police Image caption Majid Butt strangled his mother after she threatened to throw him out of their home

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his mother at their west London home.

When Majid Butt, 51, handed himself into police on 13 May, he told officers he had strangled his 71-year-old mother after an argument in which she threatened to throw him out.

Onees Khatoon was found at the home in Gade Close, Hayes, the same day.

While cause of death has yet to be confirmed, evidence was found that Butt had strangled Mrs Khatoon with an electrical cable.

A post-mortem examination identified evidence of asphyxia and trauma.

Butt entered his plea at the Old Bailey via video link from Belmarsh Prison earlier.

Sentencing will take place on 12 September.