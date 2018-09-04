London

Man charged with manslaughter over fatal street attack

  • 4 September 2018
Related Topics
CCTV of Desmond O'Beirne attack Image copyright Met Police
Image caption CCTV of the attack shows Desmond being punched and kicked by two men in Trafalgar Square

A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a man who died following an assault in central London.

Desmond O'Beirne, 51, was left in a vegetative state after an attack in the early hours of 3 June 2017. He died from his injuries six months later.

Luis Abella, 22, from Stockwell, was charged with manslaughter. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man has been detained in the US in connection with the incident.

He will be extradited to the UK in due course, Scotland Yard said.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites