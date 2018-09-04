Man charged with manslaughter over fatal street attack
A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a man who died following an assault in central London.
Desmond O'Beirne, 51, was left in a vegetative state after an attack in the early hours of 3 June 2017. He died from his injuries six months later.
Luis Abella, 22, from Stockwell, was charged with manslaughter. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
A 25-year-old man has been detained in the US in connection with the incident.
He will be extradited to the UK in due course, Scotland Yard said.