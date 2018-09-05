Islington stabbing victim, 18, critically ill
- 5 September 2018
A teenager is critically ill in hospital after he was stabbed during an altercation in north London.
A group of suspects is being hunted by police after the victim, 18, was found with stab wounds in York Way, Islington.
Officers were called at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday, but found the suspects had already fled, the Met Police said.
The victim was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition, a force spokesman said.