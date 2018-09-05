Image caption Madani Younis spent six years working at The Bush Theatre, in west London

The new creative artistic director of London's Southbank Centre has been announced.

Madani Younis replaces Jude Kelly, who stepped down from her position at the start of the year after more than a decade in the job.

He will work alongside director of music Gillian Moore CBE and Hayward Gallery director Ralph Rugoff.

The 36-year-old will take up his new role in January 2019, the Southbank Centre has confirmed.

Mr Younis said he was "thrilled" to be joining the centre.

He added: "I'm looking forward to joining Elaine Bedell, Ralph and Gillian to develop impactful, forward-looking cross-artform collaborations and, as part of the wider artistic team, bringing world-class art to audiences old and new."

Mr Younis previously worked at the Bush Theatre, in west London. and will play a key part in running 17 acres of arts space on the South Bank including auditoriums, galleries and a library.

During his six years at the Bush Theatre he was credited with "tripling audience capacity".