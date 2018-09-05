Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kirk Reid was 44 when he was convicted and jailed in 2009

A serial sex attacker's prison release bid has been rejected.

Kirk Reid, who roamed the streets of south London, targeting lone women, was jailed in 2009 for 28 offences including two rapes.

He was given a life term, and ordered to serve a minimum seven-and-a-half years behind bars.

A panel ruled Reid's sentence could be reviewed again in two years, and that he should not be moved to an open prison, the Parole Board said.

Kirk, of Colliers Wood, south London, was linked to up to 100 other allegations of sexual assault, police said.

He became eligible for release in December 2016, and his case was heard by a Parole Board panel last month.

Reid, a college chef, remained at large because of failings by the Metropolitan Police.

It was his case, together with that of black cab rapist John Worboys, which led to a shake-up in the way Scotland Yard investigated sexual offences.

Worboys was also a prolific offender and earlier this year two of his victims overturned a controversial Parole Board decision to free him.