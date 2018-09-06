Image copyright PA Image caption Eight fire engines were called to the scene in Centurion Square

A woman has died and two others were injured in a "suspicious" house fire in south-east London.

The blaze, which broke out at about 01:20 BST, ripped through three floors of the property in Woolwich, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Up to 60 firefighters tackled the fire in Centurion Square, which prompted more than 20 emergency calls.

The Met Police confirmed a woman in her 40s had been found dead and an arson investigation was under way.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the fire was "being treated as suspicious".

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were taken to hospital from the property but they are not believed to be seriously injured.

A group of people who said they were relatives of the trio arrived at the scene by car.

One of them broke down as she glimpsed the charred house from behind the police cordon, and was comforted by two male companions.

Children back from school also looked on as a team of officers conducted a sweep inside the cordon.

The woman was found dead inside the house after the fire was brought under control

It is the third fatal fire in London this week.

One woman died at the scene of a flat fire in Chalfont Road, Edmonton, on Sunday while another woman died in hospital following a flat fire in Chalk Farm, Camden, on Monday.

An investigation has begun into the cause of the Woolwich blaze, which was brought under control by 03:15, LFB said.

"Sadly one woman was found dead at the scene by crews wearing breathing apparatus," the brigade added.