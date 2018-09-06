Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ismail Tanrikulu was found with gunshot wounds in Tottenham Cemetery on 3 September

A man who died after being shot in a north London cemetery has been named by police.

Ismail Tanrikulu was found with gunshot wounds by officers at Tottenham Cemetery just before 08:00 BST on Monday.

Despite treatment by the London Ambulance Service, the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met launched a murder investigation but said it was "keeping an open mind to the motive of this attack".

A post-mortem examination will take place on Friday.

Det Insp Andy Partridge said: "I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in the grounds of the cemetery or in the vicinity of Fryatt Road or Jellicoe Road on 3 September between 07:00 and 08:00."