360 video: Tour London's Coca-Cola factory
- 11 September 2018
Ever wonder what goes on inside a Coca-Cola factory?
Find out about how fizzy drinks are produced, packaged and distributed in our virtual tour of the Coca-Cola factory in Sidcup, south east London.
Use our 360 video to discover it for yourself.
Use your mouse, track pad or arrow buttons to look left, right, up and down.
It will not work in the Safari web browser - and is best experienced on the YouTube mobile app.