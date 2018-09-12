Image copyright Philip Nelson Image caption The memorial stone at Tavistock Square Gardens honours the 13 people who died when the number 30 bus exploded on 7 July 2005

A memorial to honour victims of the 7 July London bombings will be unveiled later.

The Tavistock Square Gardens memorial will honour the 13 people who died when the number 30 bus exploded in front of the British Medical Association office.

It will also recognise the efforts of the emergency services and the public who helped in the attack's aftermath.

Fifty-two people died and 700 were injured in terror attacks on London's transport system on 7 July 2005.

A one minute silence will also be held after the memorial stone - which features the names of the 13 victims - is unveiled.

Image copyright Armando Forlani Image caption The number 30 bus was torn apart in front of the British Medical Association headquarters in Bloomsbury

"It is hoped the memorial will be a focal point for the survivors, the families and also London's finest, our emergency services, who did what they had to do on that day," Philip Nelson, chair of the 7/7 Tavistock Square Memorial Trust said.

"Above all it will send a powerful message that 7/7, and those who lost their lives, will never be forgotten.

"This will be such a special day for the families, who have worked collaboratively with the Trust, ever since Henrietta, the Duchess of Bedford, and the former Marchioness of Tavistock, called for a memorial in 2011."

The bombing of three Tube trains and a bus was carried out by four bombers linked to al-Qaeda carrying rucksacks of explosives.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The bombers began their journey to London from Luton

At just after 08:50 BST on 7 July 2005, three explosions took place on the Underground - 26 people died at Russell Square, six at Edgware Road and seven at Aldgate.

Almost an hour later at at 09:47 BST, the fourth device was set off by Hasib Hussain on a double-decker bus in Tavistock Square.

The target was London's transport system, at the end of the morning rush hour.

The number 30 bus was torn apart in front of the British Medical Association headquarters in Bloomsbury, where a conference was being held.

Inquests into the death heard that while medical equipment was lacking, dozens of doctors were on hand to offer lifesaving expertise.