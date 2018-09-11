Image copyright PA Image caption The strikes will affect travel on the Piccadilly Line at the end of September

London Tube drivers on the Piccadilly Line will hold fresh strikes in a row over staffing and working conditions.

Rail, Maritime and Transport workers' union (RMT) members will walk out for 48 hours from 12:00 BST on 26 September, then for another five hours from 20:30 on 28 September.

The union's general secretary Mick Cash claimed relations between workers and bosses had "sunk to rock bottom".

Transport for London (TfL) has yet to comment on the strikes.

The Piccadilly Line serves Heathrow Airport and carries about 500,000 passengers every day.

The RMT said the action was due to "a comprehensive failure by management to deliver on promised improvements following previous rounds of industrial action".

Drivers on the line were previously due to walk out in July but the action was suspended following last-minute talks.