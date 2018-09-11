Image copyright Jeff Moore Image caption There was five days of rioting after Mark Duggan was shot by police in August 2011

The family of Mark Duggan, whose death sparked riots across England in 2011, have lost a new legal challenge against the conclusion his death was lawful.

In 2014, an inquest jury found the 29 year old was lawfully killed by armed police in Tottenham, north London.

Mr Duggan's mother, Pamela, wants that finding to be quashed.

High Court and Court of Appeal judges have already ruled against her and now Supreme Court justices said they would not analyse her case.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman said justices had decided the application did not raise an "arguable point of law".

Image copyright PA Image caption The family of Mark Duggan have lost a new legal challenge against the conclusion his death was lawful

Judges have heard how armed police had intercepted a minicab Mr Duggan was travelling in after intelligence indicated that he was part of a gang and had a gun.

He was shot twice.

Inquest jurors concluded in January 2014 that Mr Duggan had dropped the gun when the minicab came to a stop, but decided that the officer who fired "honestly believed" Mr Duggan still had a gun.

The Supreme Court decision comes after three Court of Appeal judges rejected Ms Duggan's request to have the January 2014 finding to be quashed in March 2017.

Image copyright PA Image caption Rioting began in Tottenham, north London, before spreading across the capital and to other cities around the country

Mr Duggan's shooting led to five days of rioting in London, which spread to other cities across the country.