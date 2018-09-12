Image copyright Google Image caption The boy's death is being treated as unexplained, police said

A seven-year-old boy has died after falling off a wall at a pub in east London.

Emergency services were called to a pub in Station Road, Romford, on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and his next of kin had been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.