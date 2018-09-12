London

Woman struck by hit-and-run cyclist in Dalston dies

  • 12 September 2018
Kingsland High Street Image copyright @SJAhmed_
Image caption Sakine Cihan was crossing Kingsland High Street, in Dalston when she was struck

A pedestrian who was knocked down by a cyclist in a suspected hit-and-run last month has died.

Sakine Cihan, 56, was crossing Kingsland High Street in Dalston, east London, at about 17:00 BST on 28 August, when she was struck.

Police said the male cyclist initially stopped after falling off his bike, but then fled the scene.

A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and released while inquiries continue.

A specialised electric-assisted pedal cycle bike was found abandoned nearby in Approach Close, Stoke Newington, the Metropolitan Police said.

