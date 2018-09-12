Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Met said it was "actively targeting moped criminals"

Eight men have been arrested in raids across east London as part of an operation to tackle moped crime.

The Met said the men were held on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to handle stolen goods.

Officers executed warrants at six properties in Tower Hamlets, Newham and Havering and found about £30,000 in cash and up to 30 phones, the Met said.

Det Insp Steve Brownlee said the operation was "incredibly successful" and the men were all in custody.

Laptops and camera equipment were also recovered during the raids, the force added.