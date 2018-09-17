Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Joel Urhie's body was found in the upstairs bedroom he shared with his mother, Iroroefe Urhie

A mother whose seven-year-old son died in an arson attack at their home has paid tribute to him in a fresh appeal for information.

Joel Urhie's body was found in the bedroom he shared with his mother Iroroefe Urhie at the house in Adolphus Street, Deptford, south-east London, on 7 August.

Ms Urhie, 49, and her daughter Sarah jumped to safety from the first floor.

Joel's mother said his "smile and laugh would light up a room".

Speaking for the first time since the fire, Ms Urhie added: "Joel was the sweetest most caring little boy you could ever meet.

"He was so intelligent and always curious to learn new things," she said.

"His smile and laugh would light up a room and he was so full of life and energy."

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Joel's family urged anyone with information to contact murder detectives

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The ground floor, first floor and stairs were badly damaged by the blaze

Her tribute on Monday came as part of a renewed attempt by murder detectives to encourage people to come forward with information.

Det Insp Alison Cole said the attack was "one of the most horrific crimes" she has ever dealt with.

"We desperately need your help to bring those responsible to justice," she added.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joel dreamed of becoming a firefighter, his family said

Joel's cousin Tega Majoroh, 18, urged "anyone who has a heart and has any knowledge of what happened" to contact police.

On 11 August the Metropolitan Police said two men, aged 21 and 29, were arrested at residential addresses in south London on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

They have been released under investigation.