Image copyright Met Police Image caption Two men were arrested earlier this year in connection with Robert Duff's disappearance

A £10,000 reward has been offered for information about a man who disappeared more than five years ago.

Robert Duff from Kilburn, north-west London, failed to attend a family celebration for his daughter's 18th birthday in January 2013.

Police believe he was killed and two men arrested earlier this year on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

Mr Duff, 37 at the time, was last seen withdrawing money on Holloway Road.

Police believe he was killed the same night after getting into a fight.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Robert Duff has not been seen since he failed to attend his daughter's birthday celebrations in 2013

Two men, aged 51 and 70, were arrested in Archway, north London, in May and detectives have searched nearby ponds and a flat.

Det Ch Insp Luke Marks said: "It has been over five years since Robert's family have seen or heard from him.

"Each day they have had to carry on without knowing what happened to him."

He added: "Although we made two arrests in May, this is still a very thorough and progressive investigation and we are committed to try and establish what has happened to Robert."