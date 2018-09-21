Image copyright GOSH Image caption Great Ormond Street Hospital said Prof Bitner-Glindzicz "was a true leader in her field"

A genetics professor at Great Ormond Street Hospital has been killed in a bicycle crash in central London.

Prof Maria Bitner-Glindzicz's bike collided with a taxi and a stationary vehicle on St John Street in Clerkenwell, London, on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old died in hospital on Thursday and her next-of-kin have been informed, the Met Police said.

She is believed to be the eighth cyclist to be killed on London's roads this year.

Prof Bitner-Glindzicz was a clinical geneticist at the children's hospital as well as working for the Institute of Child Health at University College London (UCL).

According to UCL's website, her particular interest was genetic causes of deafness in children and adults.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at 11:36 BST on Wednesday.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved stopped and were not arrested, the force said. They are assisting officers with their inquiries.

'Deepest sympathies'

In a statement, Great Ormond Street Hospital said Prof Bitner-Glindzicz "was a true leader in her field, a very valued colleague, and internationally recognised for her contributions to genetics".

The hospital said her work focused on children and adults with sight and hearing loss and included "pioneering research into the genetic causes of deafness in children and therapies that she hoped would one day restore vision".

"She was a genuine advocate for her patients and an articulate voice who tirelessly pushed for greater support for children affected by sight and hearing impairments," it added.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Maria's family and friends at this very difficult time."