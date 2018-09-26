Image copyright Met police Image caption Guled Farah died after being shot from a car on Vallentin Road, Walthamstow, on 22 September

A teenager killed in an east London drive-by-shooting has been named as 19-year-old Guled Farah.

Mr Farah was rushed to hospital by friends after being shot from a car in Vallentin Road, Walthamstow, on the evening of 22 September.

Police were called shortly after 23:00 BST, but the victim, from Newham, died in hospital a short time later.

A 23-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Detectives are appealing for information.

DCI Paul Healy, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "This was a shocking attack on a young man on a busy Saturday night.

"Were you in the area, did you see anything suspicious? We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the proximity of Shernhall Street, Wood Street, Upper Walthamstow Road or Vallentin Road, E17 between 22:00-23:30."