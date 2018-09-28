Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The BBC understands Mr Khan has deferred jury service in the past

Sadiq Khan will take time off his duties as the Mayor of London after being selected for jury service.

Mr Khan will begin his civic duty on Monday. Jury service normally lasts for about 10 days but can be longer.

It is believed Mr Khan is the first acting London mayor to take time off for jury service.

A City Hall source told the BBC that Mr Khan would return to his mayoral duties if there was any kind of "major emergency".

Mr Khan added he would work as usual in the evenings and on any day where he was not needed in court.

In a statement released online, Mr Khan said: "Jurors have a vital role in our legal system, and it's important that everyone eligible plays their part.

"I've made arrangements to stay in contact with City Hall and my team of deputy mayors throughout."

The BBC understands Mr Khan has deferred jury service once because of pre-arranged mayoral commitments.

He would not be allowed to defer for a second time.