Image caption Bernadette Bernard said her brother Raymond "was a hero that night and he will always be my hero"

A funeral has been held for a Grenfell Tower fire victim dubbed "a hero" for sheltering people in his flat.

The service for Raymond 'Moses' Bernard, was believed to be the final funeral for the victims.

Mr Bernard, 63, was hailed as a hero by his sister Bernadette at the start of the public inquiry. He died sheltering six people in his top-floor flat as they tried to escape the blaze.

"He was a hero that night and he will always be my hero", she said.

Mr Bernard was one of 72 people who died in the blaze on 14 June 2017. He was the 56th victim to be found.

Image copyright Reuters/ Met Police Image caption Mr Bernard was one of 72 people who were killed in the blaze on 14 June 2017

Ms Bernard said: "He was such a wonderful man, and everyone in the community loved him - that's why they called him Moses."

It is thought 255 people survived the fire, which engulfed the 67m (220ft) high tower block.

Before the funeral, Mr Bernard's family, friends, and members of the community held a 72-second silence to honour each victim of the fire.

They then took part in a silent march from the Grenfell memorial to the church.

Ms Bernard said: "We know from the coroner that Ray would have been the last in that room to die.

"But we do know he was looking after everybody."

"He will always be a hero, and I hope now he can rest in peace", she added.