London's Burning star John Alford denies 'police attack'
Former Grange Hill and London's Burning star John Alford has denied attacking two police officers after an incident in which he damaged a bin lorry, a court heard.
The actor gave his name as John Shannon as he appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.
The 46-year-old told magistrates that Alford was a stage name.
Mr Shannon, of Holloway, north London, was bailed to appear for trial at the same court on 29 November.
He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a police officer and guilty to a charge of criminal damage to a vehicle belonging to Camden Council.
The charges stem from an incident in Holloway on 1 September.