Image copyright PA Image caption Actor John Alford denied assaulting the police officers when he appeared in court

Former Grange Hill and London's Burning star John Alford has denied attacking two police officers after an incident in which he damaged a bin lorry, a court heard.

The actor gave his name as John Shannon as he appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.

The 46-year-old told magistrates that Alford was a stage name.

Mr Shannon, of Holloway, north London, was bailed to appear for trial at the same court on 29 November.

Image copyright PA BBC Image caption John Alford appeared in London's Burning in the 1990s (left) and Grange Hill in the 1980s

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a police officer and guilty to a charge of criminal damage to a vehicle belonging to Camden Council.

The charges stem from an incident in Holloway on 1 September.