Image copyright @joestreet18 Image caption The victim was attacked shortly before the train arrived at Hackney Central station

A man has been stabbed on a busy London Overground train just before it pulled into an east London station.

The victim was attacked as the train travelled to Hackney Central station shortly before 18:00 BST.

Hazel Orton, who was on the train, told the BBC she saw a man on the floor "breathing heavily and... holding his chest where there was a dark patch".

British Transport Police (BTP) said the victim's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

One man has been arrested.

Ms Orton said a "wave of people came running past me, there was shouting and commotion and then an emergency alarm went off".

"I looked to my right and there was a guy on the floor," she said.

Commuter Nick Renaud-Komiya said: "I saw a guy with a knife in his hand walking towards me, he was shouting a lot but I couldn't get any of what he was saying.

"The police arrived really quickly and they grabbed him and had him hold up against the police car."

The train was evacuated at the station, which remains closed.

London Overground said services had resumed at about 20:00 on the route, but there continue to be "severe delays".