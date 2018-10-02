Image copyright PA Image caption Members of the Aslef Union may take more strike action next month

London Underground passengers face more disruption after fresh industrial action was announced by train drivers.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed it is aware of the planned 24-hour strike by the drivers union Aslef on Friday, with another strike scheduled for 7 November.

It means there would be no Central Line service throughout Friday.

Aslef's Finn Brennan said the strike action was over a number of issues including "unsafe" working practices.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union took industrial action on the Piccadilly Line last week in a separate row.

TfL has been approached for further details.