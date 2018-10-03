Image copyright FACEBOOK/ MICK FERRIS Image caption Mr Ferris, in his 50s was struck at about 10:40 BST on Tuesday outside the Corniche apartments on Albert Embankment

The son of a man who was killed by a window that fell from a luxury block of flats in central London has paid tribute to him.

Mick Ferris was fatally injured outside the Corniche apartments on Albert Embankment on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead by emergency crews called to the scene. The Met said it believed he "was hit by something falling from a building".

His son Daniel described his father, from Hoo, Kent, as a "lifelong idol".

The Met said formal identification of Mr Ferris was yet to take place.

Property developer St James said it was investigating the circumstances of his death "as a matter of urgency".

The Health and Safety Executive also said it was making initial inquiries alongside police.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police said it believed the victim "was hit by something falling" from a tower block on Albert Embankment

Writing on Facebook, Daniel said: "Heartbroken isn't the word to describe how myself and the family feel. I love you so much dad and I'll think about you every day. Always in my heart and mind."

Mr Ferris was a driver for the National Express-owned firm Clarkes Of London.

He was also a big supporter of West Ham United, he added.

Television host and fellow West Ham fan James Corden paid tribute to Mr Ferris on Twitter, saying: "He was a huge West Ham fan and has passed away in the most sudden of circumstances."

I'm so saddened by the passing of Mick Ferris. He was a huge West Ham fan and has passed away in the most sudden of circumstances. My thoughts are with his family and everyone who knew him. None of us are promised tomorrow. Tell your loved ones you love them today x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 3, 2018

Other fans took to social media to express their condolences to Mr Ferris.

Clarkes of London said it was respecting the family's right to privacy but said its "thoughts and sympathy were with the family at this difficult time".

Image copyright PA Image caption A window is missing from the top floor of the Corniche apartment block

A section of window from one of the penthouse properties could be seen to be missing from the structure.

Witness Paddy Riley, 59, said: "There was lots of blood everywhere and other stuff - it was very, very distressing.

"There was a lot of labourers standing looking and pointing up at the window and down at him but no-one was going near him."