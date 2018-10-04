Image copyright FACEBOOK/ MICK FERRIS Image caption Mick Ferris was killed outside apartments on Albert Embankment

Two workmen were almost hit by a window that fell 27 floors from a penthouse a year before a pane fell from the same apartment and killed a man, the BBC understands.

Mick Ferris, 53, was fatally injured outside the luxury Corniche apartments on Albert Embankment on Tuesday.

Property developers said a window also fell from the upper floor when the block was being built in 2017.

Police inquiries into Mr Ferris's death are ongoing.

The coach driver and keen West Ham United supporter from Hoo, Kent, was pronounced dead by emergency crews at the scene.

Image copyright PA Image caption A section of window was missing from one of the luxury tower block's penthouse properties after Mr Ferris was killed

A spokesman for developers St James, which is part of Berkeley Group, said the Corniche building was redesigned after the initial accident in August last year.

"A casement window fell from the upper floor," he said. "No-one was hurt.

"There was a full investigation instigated by St James after which the design was amended in accordance with the expert advice received."

The BBC has learned that the window in the 2017 incident fell from the same top-floor apartment as the one that hit Mr Ferris.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police officers said the victim "was hit by something falling" from the tower block

The newly-built Corniche block is made up of two, three, and four-bedroom apartments priced between £2.7m and £6.25m.

It was designed by Foster + Partners, the same company responsible for the Gherkin.

The St James spokesman said the firm is helping police and the Health and Safety Executive with their inquiries, as well as carrying out its own investigation.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Ferris' family at this incredibly difficult time," he said.

Mr Ferris's son Daniel described his father as a "lifelong idol" who was "always in my heart and mind".