London

Foetus remains found in Ilford park gardens

  • 4 October 2018
Valentines Park Image copyright Google
Image caption The remains of the foetus were found in gardens at Valentines Park in Ilford

The remains of a foetus have been found in a park.

The foetus, believed to be about 12 to 20 weeks' gestation, was found in the gardens of Valentines Park in Ilford, east London, soon after 10:30 BST.

It is believed it had been disposed of earlier in the day, which has prompted concerns about mother's welfare.

The Met has appealed for her to contact emergency services "so she can receive any medical treatment she may require".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites