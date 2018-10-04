Image copyright Family Handout/PA Image caption Abdikarim Hassan, 17, (left) and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed, 20, died in Camden on 20 February

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after two people were stabbed to death on the same evening.

Abdikarim Hassan, 17, and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed, 20, were both killed within hours of each other on 20 February in north-west London.

JJ Fatuga, 19, from Greenwich, has been charged with the murder of Mr Mohamed and with violent disorder.

Christian Thomas, 18, of Queen's Crescent, Kentish Town, has been charged with Abdikarim's murder.

He is also charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, attempted GBH and violent disorder.

Both men are due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Abdikarim was fatally stabbed in Bartholomew Road, Kentish Town, on February 20 and Mr Mohamed was fatally stabbed in Malden Road, Camden, less than two hours later.

One man has already been charged with both murders, another has been charged with Abdikarim's murder, and a third man has been charged with the murder of Mr Mohamed.