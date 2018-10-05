Image copyright Met police Image caption Duarte Xavier "carried out a grave deception" on his victims, police said

A man who tricked four men into having sex with him by pretending to be a woman online has been convicted.

Duarte Xavier, 33, posed as "Ana", sent the men explicit photos and videos of women he claimed to be, and encouraged his victims to meet him blindfolded.

The men became suspicious while having sex with Xavier and made off.

A jury at Kingston Crown Court found him guilty of six counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Xavier, who lived in Wandsworth when the offences took place and now lives in Bournemouth, is due for sentencing on 9 November.

'Bizarre conditions'

Police believe there may be other victims who have so far felt too ashamed to come forward.

Det Con Lucy Marsh, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "Xavier has demonstrated extreme manipulation and cunning in order to satisfy his own sexual gratification, setting bizarre conditions that the victims adhered to in the belief that they were part of the experience."

Kunal Davé, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "None of these men consented to having sex with Xavier, a male. Xavier drew them in on false pretences, and in turn carried out a grave deception on each occasion.

"I hope today's conviction not only makes clear just how important consent is, but also gives these victims some measure of comfort, and sends a message to other victims that they are not alone."