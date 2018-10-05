Image caption Damian Fichardo, 43, lured his victim into the basement toilets at Victoria Coach Station on 24 September 2017

A Transport for London worker who sexually assaulted a female colleague has been jailed for 12 months.

Damian Fichardo, 43, lured the woman into toilets at Victoria Coach Station on 24 September 2017 and tried to force his hands into her underwear.

Since then, his victim has increasingly had panic attacks and gave up work because she no longer feels safe, a court heard.

Fichardo denied sexual assault but was convicted at Southwark Crown Court.

The victim and Fichardo, a customer service assistant, knew each other through their jobs, and they would say hello but were not on first name terms.

'Ruined life'

The court heard how she struggled with him for seven minutes and he told her he was "the Devil's child" before letting her go free.

Following the jury's guilty verdict last month, Fichardo, from Erith, south London, screamed that the complainant had ruined his life and that of his wife and two children.

Sentencing, Judge Michael Gledhill QC told the defendant: "Your life, that of your wife and children may well have been seriously affected as a result of this incident and your conviction, but the victim is not responsible for that, you are."

He added: "The consequences of this assault on the victim have been terrible - even before the incident she was a pretty vulnerable woman.

"She continues to suffer panic attacks and is overwhelmed by anxiety."