Police were called to Liverpool Road in Islington at around 22:45 on Saturday, the Met said

A man has been charged with attempting to murder four police officers who were injured as they tackled a fight.

Two male officers were stabbed and two female officers were injured, after they were called to Liverpool Road, Islington, north London on Saturday.

Alex Traykov, 19, of Brighton Road, Redhill, is charged with four counts of attempted murder and is due before Highbury Magistrates' Court.

The officers have since been discharged from hospital.

A second 19-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of affray and burglary, has been released as inquiries continue.