Image copyright Cityscape Image caption The development will feature 3,600 new homes and is expected to create 20,000 jobs

Plans for a new urban district in London's Canary Wharf featuring 3,600 homes have been revealed.

The development, called Wood Wharf, is expected to create 20,000 new jobs and be completed by 2023.

It is overseen by Canary Wharf Group (CWG), which is owned by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) - the country's sovereign wealth fund.

The scheme was approved by Tower Hamlets Council in 2014, which described its design as "innovative".

A spokesman for CWG said the company had been "focusing on detailed building design and managing the infrastructure requirements for a development of this scale" since then.

The scheme has previously been described as a £2bn development. However, a spokesman for CWG told the BBC it was "very hard to say" how much it is going to cost due to its various phases.

Image copyright Cityscape Image caption Developers say Wood Wharf will have 'high sustainability standards'

The development will involve homes - a quarter of which will be affordable, shops, new parks, offices, a GP surgery, leisure centre and restaurant, as well as a two-form primary school for 420 children, spread over 23 acres.

Image copyright Cityscape Image caption The development is expected to attract a 'large number of tech jobs '

The scheme was first announced in 2004 and won the Tall Buildings category of the MIPIM Architectural Review Future Project Awards in 2014.

Its designers and architects include Herzog and de Meuron, who were behind a revamp of the Tate Modern.

A spokeswoman for Tower Hamlets Council said the development's commercial buildings were "particularly suitable for small and medium enterprises" and of "outstanding design quality", and added one of them was "particularly innovative".

Image copyright Cityscape Image caption The new neighbourhood will feature open spaces, waterside walkways and running trails

QIA is one of the world's biggest property investors with a huge stake in London.

It teamed up with its partners Brookfield Property Partners in 2015 to buy CWG for £2.6bn, with the group being a central part of its London empire.