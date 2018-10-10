Image copyright PA Image caption £50m will be used to help support people's physical and mental health needs following the tragedy

Grenfell survivors will be given special screenings to examine the effects of smoke inhalation and asbestos exposure, health chiefs said.

NHS England said it would provide up to £50m to fund long-term screening and treatment for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

The money will be used to help support people's physical and mental health needs following the tragedy.

Grenfell United said it was pleased the survivors were being looked after.

What happened at Grenfell Tower?

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said: "Since [the Grenfell Tower disaster] the local NHS has frankly been one of the public services that has most fulfilled the social contract between those of us working in public services and communities relying on us in their time of need.

"We have knocked on more than 4,000 doors, we have helped screen 3,800 residents for their GP and mental health needs and more than a third of those have gone on to be referred for specialist services."

Natasha Elcock, chairwoman of Grenfell United, said she was pleased with the announcement, which comes after concerns were raised with the coroner about the long-term health impacts for survivors.

"We've been working hard with the local NHS over the last 16 months to ensure the health and well-being of survivors and the community is being looked after", she said.

"The trauma of the Grenfell fire is something everyone affected will live with for the rest of our lives.

"It's reassuring to know that the long-term care and support we need will be there, for the next five years and we hope beyond."

The Grenfell Tower fire claimed the lives of 72 people on 14 June last year.