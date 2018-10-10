Image copyright PA

Two teenage girls who tortured their friend in a "cruel" and "sadistic" attack which they filmed and posted on Snapchat have been jailed.

Chyane Stephenson-Dielhenn, 18, and 16-year-old girl from Dagenham held the victim against her will in a hostel room where they forced her into degrading acts.

They also punched their victim and burned her with cigarettes.

The defendants were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Stephenson-Dielhenn, from Islington, who had denied false imprisonment and assault causing actual bodily harm, was sentenced to three years; while her co-defendant, who had pleaded guilty to both charges, got two-and-a-half years.

'Unprovoked, sickening'

Tuesday's sentencing follows a five-day trial which concluded last month.

The incident in Dagenham, in which the 16-year-old victim was forced to snort a salt and tea bag mixture and eat noodles soaked in urine, was described by senior CPS prosecutor Elaine Cousins as an "unprovoked, cruel and sickening attack on an innocent young girl by people that she considered to be her friends".

Ms Cousins added that the defendants displayed "sadistic behaviour" and left their victim "understandably terrified and psychologically scarred".

She added: "Together Stephenson-Dielhenn and her co-defendant egged each other on and took pleasure in controlling, humiliating and degrading the young victim.

"I hope this conviction provides her with some comfort and makes clear that those who commit such vile acts will be prosecuted."