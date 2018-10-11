Three men charged after Woolwich fatal house fire
Three men have been charged with conspiracy to murder after a woman died in a house fire.
Memunatu Warne, 46, died at Centurion Square in Woolwich, south-east London, in the early hours of 6 September.
Kurtis Freeman, 21 of Steyning Grove, Matthew John, 19, of Ankerdine Crescent, and Martin McArdle, 28, of Dittersham Road - all in south-east London - were charged on Wednesday.
They will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Up to 60 firefighters tackled the blaze, which prompted more than 20 emergency calls.
A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s escaped the fire by jumping out of a first-floor window, police said.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of Ms Warne's death as smoke inhalation.
A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been bailed to return in November.