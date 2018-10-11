Image copyright PA Image caption Up to 60 firefighters tackled the blaze in September, which prompted more than 20 emergency calls

Three men have been charged with conspiracy to murder after a woman died in a house fire.

Memunatu Warne, 46, died at Centurion Square in Woolwich, south-east London, in the early hours of 6 September.

Kurtis Freeman, 21 of Steyning Grove, Matthew John, 19, of Ankerdine Crescent, and Martin McArdle, 28, of Dittersham Road - all in south-east London - were charged on Wednesday.

They will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Up to 60 firefighters tackled the blaze, which prompted more than 20 emergency calls.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s escaped the fire by jumping out of a first-floor window, police said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Memunatu Warne was found dead inside the house after the fire was brought under control

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of Ms Warne's death as smoke inhalation.

A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been bailed to return in November.