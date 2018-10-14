Image copyright Met Police Image caption Brian Barnett is the eleventh cyclist to have been killed in the capital this year

A cyclist who died in a crash with a lorry in south-east London has been formally identified by police.

Brian Barnett, 60, was pronounced dead after the collision on Bronze Age Way, Erith, on Monday at about 05:30 BST.

The Met said the lorry driver did not stop after the crash but was arrested soon after when his vehicle was found in London Road, Swanley.

Mr Barnett, who was from Abbey Wood, is the eleventh cyclist to be killed in the capital this year.

The lorry driver has been released under investigation while inquiries continue, Scotland Yard said.